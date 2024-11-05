Real Madrid predicted XI vs. AC Milan: Champions League match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Just nine days after a heavy loss to Barcelona in El Clásico, Real Madrid faces AC Milan in Champions League action, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Nothing has gone right for Real Madrid in the last two weeks. The defending Spanish champions conceded four goals at home to Barcelona on Oct. 26, giving their biggest rivals an even larger lead atop the La Liga standings. Then, Vinícius Júnior controversially lost the 2024 Ballon d'Or to Rodri on Oct. 28.With so much disappointment surrounding the club to close out October, Los Blancos must now turn their attention to the Champions League. Carlo Ancelotti's former club is on its way to Madrid where it will look to hand Real Madrid its second home loss in as many games.The good news for the hosts is Rodrygo made Real Madrid's squad. The Brazilian suffered a thigh injury in the team's 5–2 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Oct. 22, but recovered quickly enough to possibly feature in Tuesday's clash. Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba and Dani Carvajal still remain on the sidelines due to various injuries.Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Paulo Fonseca's men on Tuesday, Nov. 5.—With Courtois still sidelined, Lunin is in for his fourth start of the season.—The Spaniard has yet to put in a decisive performance on the right flank in the absence of Carvajal. Vázquez massively struggled on defense in Real Madrid's last two matches.—Militão matches up well with ex-Real Madrid man Álvaro Morata, who has not scored for Milan since Sept. 27.—Despite fitness concerns, Rüdiger should be ready to go come Tuesday night. The center-back found the back of the net in two of Los Blancos' three UCL fixtures this season.—Mendy must lock down Christian Pulisic if Real Madrid wants to avoid conceding multiple goals for the third consecutive match.—Ancelotti's most consistent and reliable player is due to make his 16th consecutive start for Los Blancos this season.—Perhaps the only standout in Real Madrid's disastrous El Clásico defeat, Camavinga's defensive prowess earned himself a spot in Ancelotti's XI.—The 39-year-old's creativity will be a welcomed addition to a Real Madrid side that scored zero goals in its previous match. Modrić's set piece delivery and playmaking ability will be critical to overcome a stingy Milan backline.—After several experiments playing as a right midfielder, expect Bellingham to return to his natural position on Tuesday. The England international has still yet to find the back of the net this season.—After a poor performance in his first El Clásico, Mbappé will be eager to bounce back against Milan. The Frenchman only has one UCL goal to his name for Real Madrid.—The Brazilian returns to the pitch for the first time since losing the 2024 Ballon d'Or. Vinícius Jr.'s last UCL appearance ended with a hat trick against Dortmund.

