Republicans projected to secure US Senate majority

Republicans are expected to gain control of the US Senate, securing at least 51 seats for an outright majority, News.Az reports, citing Fox News.

The tipping point seat is Nebraska, where Fox News projects that Republican incumbent Senator Deb Fischer will defeat independent challenger Dan Osborn.It’s not yet clear who will serve as the next Senate majority leader.Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is the longest serving Senate leader in history, announced earlier this year that he would step down.

