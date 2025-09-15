Rising sea levels threaten millions of homes across Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Millions of homes across Australia could be threatened by rising sea levels, while heat-related deaths are projected to more than double if global temperatures climb beyond 3 degrees Celsius, a government report released on Monday has warned.

Australia's first National Climate Risk Assessment (NCRA), which was released on Monday by the Australian Climate Service (ACS), found that 1.5 million coastal homes would be at risk from rising sea levels by 2050 if warming exceeds 3C above pre-industrial levels, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

By 2090, the report said more than 3 million homes will be at risk from rising sea levels if warming exceeds 3C.

Under a 3C warming scenario, it said the number of heat-related deaths would increase by 444 percent in Sydney and by 259 percent in Melbourne. If global warming is limited to 1.5C, heat-related deaths would increase by 103 percent in Sydney and by 60 percent in Melbourne, the report said.

"Australians are already living with the consequences of climate change today but it's clear every degree of warming we prevent now will help future generations avoid the worst impacts in years to come," Chris Bowen, the Minister for Climate Change and Energy, said in a statement.

The NCRA found that global average temperatures are currently 1.2C above the 1850-1900 pre-industrial average, but that Australia's climate has warmed by 1.5C since national records began in 1910.

At 3C of warming, it said that Australian species would be forced to move, adapt to new conditions or die out, with up to 70 percent of native plants exposed to conditions that they do not currently experience.

In response to the report, the government released Australia's first National Adaptation Plan outlining adaptation actions already underway.

The government is expected to announce Australia's 2035 emissions reduction target within days.

