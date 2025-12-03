Robin Smith: England batting great dies aged 62

+ ↺ − 16 px

Robin Smith, the batter who shone for England in a period when it was beaten regularly, has died, News.az reports, citing CNN.

He was 62.

Smith's family said in a statement via the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday night that he died unexpectedly at his home in Perth on Monday. No cause was given.

He played 62 Tests from 1988-96, scoring 4,236 runs at an average of 43.67 with nine centuries. His signature shot was the square cut.

Smith also played in 71 one-day internationals and was part of England's squad that reached the 1992 World Cup final. His unbeaten 167 against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993 remained the England ODI record until 2016.

The family said Smith's alcohol and mental health issues since retiring in 2004 "should not form the basis of speculation about the cause of death".

Robin Arnold Smith, known as "The Judge", was born in Durban, South Africa, to British parents.

He followed his older brother Chris, who also became an English Test and ODI player, to England as a teen and made his Test debut in 1988 against the West Indies at Headingley, scoring 38 in a century stand against the pace attack of Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Winston Benjamin and Courtney Walsh.

His Test centuries featured two in the Ashes and three against the West Indies, including his highest score, 175 in St John's in 1994. Smith drives during a match against Australia at Edgbaston in 1993. (Getty Images: Ben Radford)

"Robin Smith was a player who stood toe to toe with some of the quickest bowlers in the world, meeting spells of hostile fast bowling with a defiant smile and an incredible resilience," ECB chair Richard Thompson said.

"He did so in a way that gave England fans enormous pride and no shortage of entertainment."

Former England captain and teammate Nasser Hussain said Smith had no fear.

"He had no fear in him at all when facing the quicks. He didn't wear a grille or a visor — he just wore that helmet, diving and ducking out of the way, cutting," Hussain said.

"I've never seen many batters cut the ball better than Robin Smith. He took them [fast bowlers] on. England fans loved him."

Michael Atherton, another England captain and teammate of Smith's, said he was a shy person off the field and popular with teammates. Shane Warne is greeted by Smith at Heathrow Airport in 2000, after the Australian great linked up with Hampshire for the season. (Getty Images: Tim Ockenden/PA Images)

"As a cricketer, he gave the impression of an extremely strong and tough batter, which he was," Atherton said.

"But off the field, he was quite shy, actually. But the life and soul of the party, a very, very popular teammate, someone who would do anything for you. Exceptional, popular guy."

Smith played more than 300 first-class matches for Hampshire, which described the captain as a "fearless batter" and one of its "favourite sons".

"Robin Smith is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire cricket heroes," Hampshire group chairman Rod Bransgrove said.

"He was one of the most popular players ever to play the game we all love, and he will be hugely missed by players, members, staff and supporters — not only in Hampshire, but throughout the country and beyond."

