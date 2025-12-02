Australia's Khawaja out of second Ashes Test with injury

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England due to the back injury he sustained during the Perth opener.

Khawaja, who suffered back spasms, was unable to open the batting in Australia’s first Test victory, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was replaced in the second innings by Travis Head, who scored a match-winning century.

The injury raises questions about Khawaja’s international future as he approaches his 39th birthday later this month.

"Khawaja will remain with the team to continue his rehabilitation. He has not been replaced in the squad," Cricket Australia said ahead of Thursday's day-night match at Brisbane's Gabba.

Khawaja batted for 30 minutes in the practice nets on Tuesday evening but the left-hander appeared to be in discomfort.

Head will be favourite to be deployed as makeshift opener in Khawaja's absence.

He opens in white-ball cricket and said he would be happy to face the Test new ball again after his whirlwind 123 off 83 balls at Perth took Australia to an eight-wicket victory.

If Head does move up, seaming all-rounder Beau Webster is likely to come in at number six, with Cameron Green occupying Head's usual fifth slot in the batting order.

