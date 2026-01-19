Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, dies at 76

+ ↺ − 16 px

Roger Allers, the Oscar- and Tony-nominated animated film director best known for helming 1994’s The Lion King, died Saturday, News.az reports, citing CNN.

He was 76. Allers died suddenly at his home in Santa Monica following a short illness, a Disney Animation spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

Born on June 29, 1949, in Rye, New York, Allers found a passion for animation at a young age and went on to receive a fine arts degree from Arizona State University.

He made his directorial debut with The Lion King animated feature for Walt Disney Animation Studios alongside co-director Rob Minkoff. The movie was a massive box office success, earning nearly $979 million worldwide, not adjusted for inflation, in its initial theatrical run, making it the highest-grossing film of 1994.

Before The Lion King, Allers worked on several other Disney animated features, including Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Oliver and Company, and Rescuers Down Under. He also helped develop 1982’s Tron, the first major feature film to extensively use CGI.

News.Az