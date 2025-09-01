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Oscar
Tag:
Oscar
Valerie Perrine, 'Superman' and 'Lenny' star, dies at 82
23 Mar 2026-21:44
Göransson takes Best Original Score at Oscars 2026 -
VIDEO
16 Mar 2026-09:22
Hollywood gears up for Oscar nominations 2026: What to expect
22 Jan 2026-16:46
Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, dies at 76
19 Jan 2026-09:29
Oscar-eligible films list revealed for 98th Academy Awards
10 Jan 2026-17:59
Oscars shortlist includes three films about Palestinian stories
17 Dec 2025-20:59
Tom Cruise receives honorary Oscar, delivers emotional speech on power of cinema -
VIDEO
17 Nov 2025-11:23
Former Chelsea player Oscar hospitalized with heart issue
12 Nov 2025-15:34
Robert Redford, Oscar-winning actor and director, dies aged 89
16 Sep 2025-16:24
Oscar-winning film director Robert Benton dies aged 92
14 May 2025-09:00
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