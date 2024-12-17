Ronaldo to run for Brazilian football federation presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

News.az

The 48-year-old, a two-time World Cup-winner in 1994 and 2002, will stand to replace Ednaldo Rodrigues in 2026.Ronaldo announced his candidacy on social media, explaining he aims to “regain respect” for Brazilian football which he feels has fallen “far below our potential”.“I can’t return to the field as many of you ask me to do,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “And, honestly, I don’t even think that our biggest defeats in recent years were within the four lines. They were not televised. We need to look outside the spotlight. Into the institutions.“My motivations for this candidacy are countless and perhaps the biggest of them is to believe that I can truly contribute to regain respect for Brazilian football.“I wish for a CBF loved by Brazilians, respected by the whole world. An unprecedented, powerful transformation that speaks with the entire industry – clubs, federations, athletes, sponsors and fans. Relevant and essential.“I’m going to travel to all corners of Brazil, listen to all those people who need to be heard and present to the Federation a private investment project never before seen for the sustainable growth of sport in every state of the country. Continue to generate business, jobs and entertainment, with innovation. Rebuilding the credibility of the top entity of Brazilian football, with our old passion in the new times.”It was confirmed in August Ronaldo had agreed to sell his stake in Cruzeiro, the club where he started his career, having been their majority owner since 2021. Under his ownership the club had returned to the Brazilian top-flight.Following August’s announcement, Ronaldo also hinted at his intention to sell his majority stake in La Liga side Real Valladolid, which he has had a 51 per cent share since 2018. The club have been relegated twice from La Liga under his ownership, the second of which was met with supporter protests, but were promoted back to the top flight last season.The former Barcelona and Real Madrid striker said the process of selling his Valladolid stake remained ongoing and would not impact his election campaign.“We’re negotiating a possible sale very soon and we should close the deal,” he told Globo Esporte. “It won’t be an obstacle to my candidacy.”Ronaldo was capped 98 times by Brazil between 1994 and 2011, scoring 62 goals.A two-time Ballon d’Or winner, he was named player of the tournament at the 1998 World Cup and won the Golden Boot at the 2002 tournament.Ronaldo started and finished his domestic career in Brazil with Cruzeiro and Corinthians.

News.Az