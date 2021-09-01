News.az
News
Ronaldo
Tag:
Ronaldo
Ronaldo named Best Middle East Footballer for third consecutive year
28 Dec 2025-23:25
Ronaldo intends to play as long as his health allows him to
02 Nov 2025-23:48
Ronaldo to run for Brazilian football federation presidency
17 Dec 2024-13:09
Portugal clinch UEFA Nations League quarterfinal spot with dominant 5-1 win over Poland
16 Nov 2024-13:40
Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game
27 Feb 2024-11:28
Cristiano Ronaldo receives special recognition at The Best awards
18 Jan 2022-10:59
PSG paired with Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League Round 16 draw
13 Dec 2021-12:25
Ronaldo breaks new record with 178th Champions League appearance
30 Sep 2021-11:49
Ronaldo breaks scoring world record with 110th Portugal goal
02 Sep 2021-09:50
Portugal beats stubborn Hungary as Ronaldo set Euros record
16 Jun 2021-10:50
