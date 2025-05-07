Rubio: US closely monitors situation between India, Pakistan
The US is closely monitoring the situation between New Delhi and Islamabad after India's missile strikes on Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Rubio also expressed hope for a swift resolution in the post on X, News.Az reports.
"I echo @POTUS's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution," he wrote on X, referring to President Donald Trump's remarks earlier in the day.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely. I echo <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS</a>'s comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution.</p>— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) <a href="https://twitter.com/SecRubio/status/1919902403999965441?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 6, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The statement came after India said it launched missile strikes targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir.
The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.
India blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links. Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.