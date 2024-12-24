Russia bans mining in 10 regions until 2031

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian government decree at its disposal.According to the document, the government introduces a complete ban on digital currency mining, including participation in the mining pool in the territories of the republics of the North Caucasus and new regions of the Russian Federation such as the Republic of Dagestan, the Republic of Ingushetia, the Chechen Republic, the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic, the Karachay-Cherkess Republic etc.The restrictions will be in effect until March 15, 2031;The list of regions and territories is not final: it can be adjusted based on decisions by the government commission on electric power development.The purpose of such restrictions is to maintain a balance of energy consumption taking into account industry demands.

