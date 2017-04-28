Russia cuts 300,000 bpd of oil output as part of Vienna agreement - Minister

Russia has cut production of around 300,000 barrels per day of oil as part of an agreement with major producers to shore up global prices.

The statement came from Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.

"As of yesterday, it was about 298,000 barrels [per day]," Novak told reporters.

