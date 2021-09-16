Russia named top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-August

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia was the top export destination of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products in January-August of this year, according to the State Customs Committee.

Official statistics suggests that Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Georgia and the US were the five major export destinations of Azerbaijan’s non-oil products.

The volume of export with Russia made $522.2 million, while it amounted to $407.3 million with Turkey, $154.8 million with Switzerland, $109.4 million with Georgia and $47.9 million with the US.

News.Az