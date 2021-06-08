Russia reports over 9,900 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since mid-March

Russia confirmed 9,977 COVID-19 cases over the past day, a new high since March 14, bringing the total case tally to 5,145,843, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose by 0.19% in relative terms.

Russia recorded 379 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 330 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 124,496.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.42% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,883 in the past 24 hours, with 4,752,085 people having recovered so far.

According to the crisis center, recoveries stand at 92.4% of the total number of infected people.

