Russia starts gas supplies to Slovakia via TurkStream

Russia’s Gazprom has commenced gas deliveries to Slovakia through the TurkStream pipeline, according to Vojtech Ferenc, CEO of Slovakia’s transportation system operator SPP.

Ferenc confirmed that gas supplies began on February 1 and are set to double by April, News.Az reports, citing news website Denník N.

The contract with Gazprom Export is valid until 2034, and Ferenc emphasized that it will not be terminated.

According to the news website, SPP is creating a subsidiary in Ukraine and obtaining a license for gas transportation.

At the same time, the operator considers the next year risky. In the summer and autumn, the filling of the tanks with gas for the next season will begin.

On January 1, the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to Europe was completely stopped due to Kyiv's refusal to extend the agreement. Slovakia also received this gas.

