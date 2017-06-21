Russian diplomat to head UN Counterterrorism Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday appointed Vladimir Voronkov, Russia's Ambassador to International Organizations in Vienna, to head a newly created UN Counterterrorism Office, Reuters reports.

The 193-member UN General Assembly approved the creation of a UN Counterterrorism Office last week, which will help states implement a global counterterrorism strategy adopted by the General Assembly in 2006.

The strategy, which has been reviewed every two years, aims to address the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, measures to prevent and combat terrorism, build states' capacity to do so, and ensure respect for human rights and the rule of law as the basis for the fight.

News.Az

