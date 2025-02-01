Russian gas exports to Europe via TurkStream hit record high in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia increased gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline in January to a record high since its launch in 2020 - 1.56 bln cubic meters, News.az reports citing TASS.

Supplies via the TurkStream gas pipeline to European countries in January increased by 2% compared to December 2024 and jumped by 27% compared to January 2024 to 1.56 bln cubic meters.

This is an absolute record for deliveries in one month since the launch of the gas pipeline in January 2020. The previous record was reported for August 2023 at 1.53 bln cubic meters.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, with a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas, runs from Russia through the Black Sea to Turkey and is designed to supply gas to Turkey and the countries of southern and southeastern Europe. Today, it remains the last active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after the transit through Ukraine was shut down. The starting point of TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station built near Anapa.

Russia also increased pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% to just over 21 bcm at the end of 2024. Russia supplies gas to Turkey through two pipelines across the Black Sea - Blue Stream and TurkStream.

