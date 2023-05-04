Yandex metrika counter

Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region bans use of drones

Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region in the Ural Mountains has banned the use of drones until the end of the "special regime" that had been introduced by the federal government, regional officials said on Thursday, News.az reports citing TASS.

"A ban on the use of unmanned aerial vehicles has been introduced in the Sverdlovsk Region for the purpose of ensuring the security of the region’s residents and critical infrastructure until the end of the special regime that the federal government introduced in the region," the regional government said in a statement.


