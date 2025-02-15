Rwandan-backed M23 rebels enter DR Congo's Bukavu

+ ↺ − 16 px

M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo have entered Bukavu, the eastern region's second-largest city.

Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Congo River Alliance which includes M23 rebels, stated that the rebels had entered the South Kivu provincial capital on Friday evening and would continue their advance on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing BBC News.

The Rwandan-backed militants' progress comes despite international calls for a ceasefire and a resumption of peace talks.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in recent weeks as a result of the rebel advance.

Last month, the Tutsi-led M23, which is backed by neighbouring Rwanda, seized Goma, the main city in the mineral-rich east.

The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of sowing chaos in the region in order to benefit from its resources, a claim Rwanda has denied.

The M23 briefly captured Goma in a previous conflict in 2012, but the taking of Bukavu, which is the capital of South Kivu province, would represent a new phase in the turbulent recent history of the region.

The city, which borders Rwanda, is on the southern tip of Lake Kivu and is an important transit point for the local mineral trade.

Earlier on Friday, rebel fighters had entered the airport some 30km (19 miles) north of Bukavu, as the Congolese army and a militia allied with it withdrew without putting up much resistance.

