S. Korea, US, Japan conduct joint air drills involving B-52 bomber

South Korea, the United States, and Japan carried out joint air exercises on Friday, focusing on enhancing their coordinated response to North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

The exercise took place over international waters off the southern South Korean island of Jeju and involved at least one U.S. B-52H bomber as well as the South's KF-16 and Japan's F-2 fighters, according to the ministry, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

It marked the bomber's first deployment to the Korean Peninsula this year.

"Based on close coordination, the three countries will cooperate to jointly deter and respond to North Korea's threats while continuing with three-way training," it said in a release.

The exercise came as the top military officers of the three countries convened in Seoul for a regular meeting to discuss the security situation and ways to strengthen their trilateral security cooperation.

It came less than a month after South Korea, the U.S. and Japan conducted joint aerial drills on June 18, in what marked the first such exercise held under the Lee Jae Myung government.

