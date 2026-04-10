Netherlands greenlights Tesla's FSD Supervised mode for use

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The Dutch vehicle authority RDW has granted Tesla type approval for its "Full Self-Driving" Supervised system in the Netherlands, making it the first European country to officially approve the driver-assist technology.

The approval, which falls under the UN R-171 regulation for Driver Control Assistance Systems, comes after more than 18 months of testing and is currently valid only in the Netherlands. Other EU member states can choose to recognize it nationally, but that process is not automatic, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The approval

Tesla Europe announced the news on X, stating that “FSD Supervised has been approved in the Netherlands & will begin rolling out in the country shortly.” The company described the system as “trained on billions of kilometers of real-world driving data” and claimed that “no other vehicle can do this.”

The RDW confirmed the approval in its own statement, describing it as a “European type approval with provisional validity in the Netherlands.” The Dutch authority stressed that FSD Supervised is a driver assistance system — not an autonomous or self-driving system. The driver remains legally responsible and must be able to take over immediately at all times.

The testing program involved over 1.6 million kilometers of driving on EU roads, more than 13,000 customer ride-alongs, and over 4,500 track test scenarios. Tesla submitted documentation covering more than 400 compliance requirements under UN R-171 and Article 39 exemptions.

This approval was originally expected by March 20 but was delayed by about three weeks. Back in late March, the RDW actually pushed back on Tesla’s earlier announcements, saying it had not yet completed its review — a pattern that highlights the disconnect between Tesla’s marketing timeline and the regulator’s actual process.

What it means for Europe

The Netherlands approval does not automatically extend to the rest of Europe. Under EU regulations, other member states can recognize the Dutch type approval nationally, but each country must decide individually. Germany (KBA), France, and Italy are expected to be among the first to act, potentially within 4-8 weeks.

Full EU-wide harmonization would require additional regulatory steps beyond national recognition. Tesla has targeted a broader European rollout over the summer of 2026, but that timeline depends entirely on how quickly individual countries process their own approvals.

For context, this is a very different model from how Waymo is approaching Europe. Alphabet’s autonomous driving subsidiary is preparing to launch fully driverless robotaxis in London — an actual Level 4 autonomous system where no human driver is needed. Tesla’s approval is for a Level 2 driver-assist system that requires constant human supervision.

What FSD Supervised actually is

The RDW’s statement is explicit: FSD Supervised “can take over many driving tasks” but the vehicles “are NOT autonomous or self-driving.” The driver’s hands don’t need to rest on the steering wheel, but the driver must be able to intervene immediately. Sensors monitor driver attentiveness and eye focus, and if the system detects inattention, it issues warnings and can temporarily disable itself.

Under UN R-171, the system is classified as a Driver Control Assistance System (DCAS) — the regulatory term for Level 2 automation. The driver retains full legal responsibility at all times. The regulation specifically mandates measures to prevent driver overreliance, including a mix of visual, audio, and haptic feedback.

Tesla must also report safety-critical incidents and submit regular performance reports to the RDW — no less than annually.

Critically, the RDW notes that the European FSD software “differs substantially” from the US version. European regulation requires type approval before any system can be used on public roads — unlike the US self-certification model where Tesla can deploy software updates without prior regulatory approval.

The RDW also points out that other manufacturers already hold similar approvals in Europe: BMW for motorway hands-off driving with lane changes, and Ford for BlueCruise via Article 39. Tesla’s claim that “no other vehicle can do this” is misleading at best.

Electrek’s Take

The approval itself is a legitimate milestone. FSD v14 is a genuinely impressive piece of technology that handles most driving scenarios remarkably well. But Tesla’s marketing around this approval — and around “Full Self-Driving” in general — remains deeply problematic.

Tesla’s own tweet claims “no other vehicle can do this.” The RDW’s own statement contradicts that — it explicitly notes that BMW and Ford already hold similar driver-assist approvals in Europe. And if we’re talking about actual self-driving, Waymo vehicles in the US (and soon London) drive themselves with no human supervision required. Tesla’s system requires a fully attentive driver at all times. Framing a supervised driver-assist system as a unique achievement is misleading.

This matters because advanced Level 2 systems create a well-documented complacency problem. As we’ve covered extensively, even experts who understand the risks intellectually get conditioned into overtrusting the system. Research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that after just one month of using adaptive cruise control, drivers were more than six times as likely to look at their phones. FSD Supervised is far more capable than adaptive cruise control — the complacency risk is correspondingly higher.

Tesla has already been found guilty of false advertising over the “Full Self-Driving” name in California and has been forced to change its marketing language. Elon Musk keeps making the same safety claims about every new version, and Tesla will not take responsibility when the system makes mistakes — and it still makes mistakes. New European users encountering this technology for the first time should take the “Supervised” part of the name very seriously. Your hands may not need to be on the wheel, but your eyes absolutely need to be on the road.

News.Az