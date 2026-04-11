Iran delegation arrives in Pakistan for landmark talks with US

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Pakistan has confirmed the arrival of a senior Iranian delegation in Islamabad ahead of expected negotiations with the United States.

According to Pakistan's foreign ministry, the delegation — led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf — was received by Ishaq Dar and other senior officials, News.Az reports, citing Dailymirror.

In a statement, Pakistan's foreign ministry said it hoped "that parties would engage constructively" and work towards a "lasting and durable solution to the conflict".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also addressed the nation ahead of the talks, describing the moment as critical. "This is a make-or-break moment," he said in a televised speech. "I ask all of you to pray that these talks are successful and countless lives are saved and the world shall see peace."

Sharif praised the role of Pakistan's military leadership, including army chief Asim Munir, and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar for helping to "put out the flames of war". "The Pakistani leadership will make sure these talks are successful by putting in their best efforts," he said. "It is all in God's hands."

Who is Part of the Iranian Delegation?

Here is list of some of the figures in the delegation:

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Secretary of the Supreme National Defence Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian

Central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati

Former IRGC commander Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr

Iran signalled that talks would depend on the acceptance of its terms. "If the opposing side accepts Iran's preconditions for starting negotiations, these talks will begin," Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

The report added that while Tehran had accepted the terms of a two-week ceasefire, it warned that if fighting resumed, it "will once again set US interests in the region and the Israeli regime on fire."

US Delegation En Route



Meanwhile, JD Vance confirmed he was travelling to Pakistan to lead the American side in the negotiations. Speaking to reporters before departure, he said he was "looking forward" to the talks.

"As the president of the United States said, if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand," he added. The talks, mediated by Pakistan, are expected to bring together senior officials from both countries in an effort to ease tensions following weeks of conflict.

News.Az