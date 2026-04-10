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Vance and Bessent questioned tech giants on AI security before Anthropic's Mythos

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Vance and Bessent questioned tech giants on AI security before Anthropic's Mythos
REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent questioned top tech CEOs about AI model security and responses to cyberattacks, just one week before Anthropic unveiled its new Mythos model, CNBC reported on Friday.

Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, Alphabet’s ⁠Sundar Pichai, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and the heads of Palo ​Alto Networks and CrowdStrike were on the call, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Anthropic declined to comment, ​while Alphabet, OpenAI, Microsoft, Palo ​Alto and CrowdStrike did not immediately respond to ‌Reuters' ⁠requests for comment.

Earlier this week, Anthropic launched a powerful AI model but held off on releasing it widely over concerns ​that it ​could ⁠expose hidden cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

Only a group of around 40 tech ​heavyweights, including Microsoftand Google would ⁠have access to Anthropic's "Claude Mythos" model.

The startup had said it had been in ⁠ongoing ​discussions with the U.S. ​government about the model's capabilities.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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