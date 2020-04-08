Sanders suspends White House bid, making Biden presumptive Democratic nominee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist who promised to lead a grassroots political revolution into the White House, suspended his campaign on Wednesday, making former Vice President Joe Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to face Republican President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 election.

Sanders, the front-runner in February, acknowledged he no longer had a viable path to the Democratic nomination after a string of nominating contest losses to Biden but promised to work with the former vice president to oust Trump, Reuters reports.

He said he would stay on the ballot in future primaries and continue to gather delegates in order to push the Democratic platform toward his populist anti-corporate agenda, including a government-run healthcare system and tax hikes for the rich.

“Then together, standing united, we will go forward to defeat Donald Trump, the most dangerous president in modern American history,” he said in a live-streamed speech to supporters from his hometown of Burlington, Vermont.

The 78-year-old U.S. senator, whose progressive agenda pulled the party sharply to the left, had early success in the Democratic race before losing in South Carolina in late February as moderate Democrats united behind Biden.

The departure of Sanders, the last remaining rival to Biden, sets up a long battle for the White House between the 77-year-old former vice president and Trump, 73, who is seeking a second four-year term in office.

