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OpenAI's ChatGPT Down

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OpenAI's ChatGPT Down
ChatGPT logo and rising stock graph are seen in this illustration taken

OpenAI experienced a possible outage Monday, with thousands of users reporting issues.

More than 2,000 users had reported problems with the platform as of 7:41 a.m. PT, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collecting status reports from multiple sources, News.az reports.

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Most users reporting problems to Downdetector said they were experiencing ChatGPT issues.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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