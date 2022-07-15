Saudi Arabia confirms first case of monkeypox

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the detection of the first case of monkeypox, News.Az reports citing WAM News Agency.

The infection was detected in a person who returned from abroad.

The ministry assures everyone that the case is subject to thoroughly medical care in accordance with the approved health procedures, in addition to identifying those who have been in contact with the infected person, yet none of them showed symptoms.

The ministry confirmed its continuation of monitoring and follow-up work on the developments of monkeypox and announcing in all transparency about any cases that are detected, citing its readiness and ability to deal with any development of the disease.

News.Az