US claims to have redirected 48 vessels from Iranian ports

US claims to have redirected 48 vessels from Iranian ports

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The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday that the 48th vessel attempting to enter or exit Iranian ports had been redirected under its naval blockade, News.Az report.

"USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28," the CENTCOM said on X.

"Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade," it added.

USS New Orleans (LPD 18) sails in the Arabian Sea during the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports, April 28. Over the past 20 days, 48 vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance with the blockade. pic.twitter.com/Zuj12vfFMw — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) May 2, 2026

News.Az