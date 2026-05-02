Airblue launches flights on the Baku–Lahore route

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Heydar Aliyev International Airport has expanded its international partnerships with the launch of new flights by Airblue on the Baku–Lahore route.

The airline, one of Pakistan’s leading low-cost carriers, will operate services twice a week on Tuesdays and Sundays, offering passengers more flexible travel options between Azerbaijan and South Asia.

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The route is already served by Azerbaijan Airlines and Pakistan International Airlines. The addition of Airblue is expected to increase competition and expand overall passenger capacity.

Airport authorities say the move supports growing demand for travel between the two regions and strengthens Azerbaijan’s role as an emerging regional aviation hub.

News.Az