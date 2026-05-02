2 civilians killed, another injured in clashes in Libya

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Two civilians were killed and another injured in heavy armed clashes that broke out early Saturday in the city of Sorman, about 70 km west of the Libyan capital Tripoli, according to local media

Sorman Mayor Mohsen Abu Senina told Libya's Al-Masar TV that the city is currently in a cautious state of relative calm following the clashes, after a force affiliated with the Interior Ministry of the Government of National Unity intervened to contain the situation and enforce a ceasefire, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

He added that the clashes erupted in several residential neighborhoods before expanding later to other parts of the city.

According to local media reports, the confrontations began early Friday following an armed dispute between elements believed to be affiliated with local armed groups, before escalating on Saturday morning.

In a related development, the University of Zawiya announced the suspension of classes and examinations due to ongoing tensions along the coastal road linking Zawiya and Sorman.

The Interior Ministry has not yet issued an official detailed statement regarding the incident or the parties involved, as several cities in western Libya continue to witness intermittent security tensions linked to disputes between armed groups and overlapping local security authorities.

News.Az