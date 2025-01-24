Saudi Minister announces $600 billion investment boost with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Friday, Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Alibrahim, outlined the details of the $600 billion in expanded investments and trade planned with the United States, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Following US President, Donald Trump's, call for Saudi Arabia to increase investments to $1 trillion, Alibrahim stated at the World Economic Forum, "This amount reflects investments and purchases from both the public and private sectors, and is simply a reflection of the strong relationship."When asked whether the Kingdom would lower oil prices after Trump said he would ask Saudi Arabia to do so, he clarified that Saudi Arabia and OPEC's position is focused on stabilizing the oil market in the long term.“Saudi Arabia will host regular forum meetings starting in the spring of 2026, after hosting one last year,” Alibrahim concluded.Earlier, Trump told journalists in the Oval Office “The first foreign trip typically has been with the U.K. but ... I did it with Saudi Arabia last time because they agreed to buy $450 billion worth of our products. If Saudi Arabia wanted to buy another $450 billion or $500 — we’ll up it for all the inflation — I think I’d probably go.”On Wednesday, Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, made a phone call to US President Donald Trump, confirming the kingdom's desire to expand its investments and trade relations with the United States over the next four years with a target of $600 billion, a figure that could rise if additional opportunities arise, according to Al-Arabia.The crown prince also highlighted the potential of President Trump's administration and its expected reforms in the US to create unprecedented economic prosperity, emphasizing Saudi Arabia's intention to capitalize on available partnership and investment opportunities.

News.Az