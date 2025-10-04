Yandex metrika counter

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than four years in prison

  • World
  • Share
Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than four years in prison
Photo: CNN

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to just over four years in prison on Friday after being convicted on prostitution-related charges involving his two ex-girlfriends.

Combs' attorneys argued for a 14-month sentence, saying their client is reformed after serving 13 months in a New York jail, but prosecutors wanted 11 years, citing his domestic violence history, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In addition to prosecutors detailing Combs' abuse, the court heard from several of Combs' children, some openly sobbing; defence attorneys who called him inspiring; and finally, an apologetic Combs himself.

In the end, Judge Arun Subramanian said a significant sentence was required as a deterrent, and to send a message.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      