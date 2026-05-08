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Trial
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A New York State Supreme Court judge is scheduled to deliver a high-stakes evidentiary ruling today, Monday, May 18, determining whether critical evidence seized from Luigi Mangione’s backpack can be used in his upcoming murder trial.18 May 2026-14:20
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Lawyers representing Elon Musk and OpenAI delivered their closing arguments Thursday in a landmark trial that could influence the future of artificial intelligence.14 May 2026-21:24
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Before opening fire on the Florida State University campus last year, killing two people and injuring six others, Phoenix Ikner had a conversation. Not with a friend, a family member, or anyone who might have intervened, but with an artificial intelligence chatbot.11 May 2026-09:56
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Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is expected to take the stand on Monday in Elon Musk’s lawsuit against OpenAI, where he will be questioned about internal emails that allegedly show how Microsoft helped fund OpenAI’s transition from a philanthropic research group into a major for-profit artificial intelligence company.11 May 2026-09:50
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A court in Tbilisi has sentenced organisers and participants of the 4 October 2025 protests to lengthy prison terms, in a case linked to an attempted storming of the presidential palace during municipal elections.08 May 2026-11:27
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