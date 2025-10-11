Several injured after shots fired in market place in German town, DPA says

Several people were injured after an unknown person fired shots in a market place in the German town of Giessen, News.az reports citing BBC.

The Bild newspaper, citing police, said the suspect was on the run but that there was no further danger to the general public.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured, and the circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.

News.Az