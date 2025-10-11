Seven policemen killed in militant attack on Pakistan training center

Seven policemen killed in militant attack on Pakistan training center

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven police officers lost their lives and 13 others were injured in a militant assault on a police training center in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials confirmed on Saturday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The assault began on Friday night when an explosion occurred at the main gate of the training center located in Dera Ismail Khan district, after which several armed militants entered the compound, the sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Three militants were killed in retaliatory fire while a search was continuing inside the facility, the sources added.

Security forces, including Special Services Group troops called in from a nearby fort, quickly reached the site and engaged the assailants in a heavy exchange of fire, the sources added.

Emergency responders shifted the injured to nearby hospitals, where several were reported to be in critical condition.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

News.Az