Severe weather claims 22 lives in South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal Province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Severe weather events in the second half of February claimed 22 lives and caused widespread damage across various parts of KwaZulu-Natal Province in eastern South Africa, a provincial government official said on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

In a statement, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, a member of the executive council for cooperative governance and traditional affairs in KwaZulu-Natal, welcomed the National Disaster Management Center's (NDMC) declaration of a National State of Disaster for the province following the "inclement weather events" that afflicted the province from Feb. 16 to 28.

These devastating events caused an estimated 3.1 billion rand (about 170 million U.S. dollars) in damages and resulted in the tragic loss of 22 lives across KwaZulu-Natal, according to the statement.

"Furthermore, the incidents precipitated extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property, and severely disrupted essential services, including water and electricity supply," said Buthelezi.

"We wish to reassure the people of KwaZulu-Natal that the department will work diligently with the NDMC, municipalities, and all pertinent stakeholders to ensure the efficient coordination of response and recovery efforts," he said. "Our unwavering commitment lies in providing support and assistance to all affected communities, and in rebuilding robust and resilient infrastructure."

Buthelezi explained that the declaration of a National State of Disaster for the province would facilitate the mobilization of all organs of the country to enhance support measures, implement contingency protocols, and roll out a multi-sectoral relief and rehabilitation plan to mitigate the disaster's impact.

With further rainfall expected in the coming week, he also urged residents across the province to remain vigilant and adhere to warnings issued by the South African Weather Service.

News.Az