Shelter-in-place ordered near DU campus, police say

Police issued a shelter-in-place order for the University of Denver campus due to an active barricade situation in the area, News.Az reports, citing the FOX 31.

The Denver Police Department said the order was put in place around 8:15 p.m. Saturday near 2495 S. Vine St. As of 10:20 p.m., the shelter-in-place remained in effect.

According to the DU Campus Safety emergency alert system, there is no active threat to those on campus, but people are asked to stay away from doors and windows.

The police department told FOX31 that a shelter-in-place alert went out citywide, which was an error. In addition, Denver Public Safety Department said that the order was sent to a broader area “than intended.”

The DPSD said that the alert only applies to a two-block radius around 2495 S. Vine St., and residents outside of the area should disregard the shelter-in-place order.

