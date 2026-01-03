Over 100 firefighters battle major Denver fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 100 firefighters battled a massive five-alarm blaze at an apartment building under construction in Denver, officials said, as crews worked for hours to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures.

The fire broke out on Friday evening at a construction site covering roughly the size of a city block. One firefighter was injured while responding to the blaze and was taken to hospital, according to the Denver Fire Department. No other injuries were immediately reported, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

Authorities issued evacuation orders for nearby residents as flames engulfed the largely wooden structure, which was in the early to mid-stages of construction and included plastic materials used for wrapping and building.

By late evening, officials said the fire was about 70% contained, though pockets of fire continued to burn inside the building. Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene overnight to fully extinguish remaining hot spots. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

