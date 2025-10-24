Shots fired after vehicle tries to ram into U.S. Coast Guard Base in California

Law enforcement officers opened fire late Thursday after a vehicle attempted to ram into Coast Guard Base Alameda, officials confirmed.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. PST, when security personnel saw a vehicle driving erratically before reversing toward the base entrance on Coast Guard Island, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“Coast Guard personnel issued multiple verbal commands to stop the vehicle,” the statement said. “The driver failed to comply and proceeded to put the vehicle in reverse. When the vehicle’s actions posed a direct threat to personnel, officers discharged several rounds of live fire.”

No Coast Guard members were injured. Authorities have not yet released details about the driver or potential motives.

News.Az