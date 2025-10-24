Wall Street braces for action-packed week: Tech giants’ earnings, Fed rate cut, and U.S.-China tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. markets are heading into one of the busiest weeks of the year, with megacap earnings, a Federal Reserve meeting, and renewed U.S.-China trade tensions all set to dominate investor attention.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points after its two-day meeting, while major companies — including Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta — prepare to release their quarterly results, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The S&P 500 remains close to its record high, up over 14% year-to-date after a 35% climb since April. Analysts say markets could stay volatile as investors weigh earnings performance and Fed guidance.

“We need to see continued earnings beats and optimistic corporate commentary,” said Chris Fasciano, chief market strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network.

So far, 86% of companies reporting have exceeded profit expectations, according to LSEG IBES data, with overall S&P 500 earnings up 10% year-on-year. The “Magnificent Seven” tech firms are projected to post a 16.6% earnings increase, roughly double that of the rest of the index.

Meanwhile, a government shutdown and escalating U.S.-China trade tensions add uncertainty. President Trump’s threat of higher tariffs on China from November 1 has raised investor concerns ahead of an anticipated meeting with President Xi Jinping.

“If tariffs rise to those levels, markets could turn sharply more volatile,” warned Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

News.Az