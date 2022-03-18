Shusha hosts event dedicated to 30 years of Azerbaijan-UN partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Azerbaijan-UN partnership kicked off in the country’s Shusha city, News.Az reports.

The event participants first arrived by plane at the Fuzuli International Airport and then went to Shusha through the “Victory Road”.

The event aims to create a platform for discussing the ways of partnership between Azerbaijan and the UN within the Sustainable Development Goals, to discuss new priorities and opportunities for Azerbaijan in post-COVID-19 pandemic and post-conflict realities.

Azerbaijani high-ranking officials, the UN resident coordinator and the leadership of UN agencies are present at the event.

News.Az