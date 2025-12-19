Siemens introduces digital twin tool for auto development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Technology firm Siemens has launched PAVE360 Automotive, a preconfigured "digital twin" platform designed to accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Designed for carmakers and their suppliers, the software provides a full virtual representation of a vehicle’s hardware at the system level, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It aims to allow development teams to begin work on functions such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automated driving and invehicle infotainment earlier in the programme.

Rather than assembling their own virtual models of vehicle architectures, manufacturers can use PAVE360 to generate a virtual version of the car’s electronic hardware from the outset.

According to Siemens, this enables earlier virtual integration that reflects realworld vehicle hardware and compresses software development and testing cycles from months to days.

The platform is intended to address the rising difficulty of bringing together automotive hardware and software.

It targets manufacturers working to shorten development cycles while still handling the interlinked requirements of ADAS, autonomous driving and infotainment systems.

Siemens Digital Industries Software president and CEO Tony Hemmelgarn said: “The automotive industry is at the forefront of the software-defined everything revolution and Siemens is delivering the digital twin technologies needed to move beyond incremental innovation and embrace a holistic, software-defined approach to product development.

“PAVE360 Automotive will empower automotive companies to innovate with confidence, agility and scale, to realise the full potential of the SDVs and set the standard for what’s possible across all industries.”

PAVE360 is built around Siemens’ Innexis software environment and associated tools.

It includes adjustable virtual reference models for developing vehicle systems.

The tool is built to run at near hardwarelevel simulation speeds, drawing on automotive intellectual property such as the Arm Zena Compute Subsystem.

The launch follows earlier joint work between Siemens and Arm on accelerated virtual environments.

These collaborations covered the Arm CortexA720AE processor last year and the Arm Zena Compute Subsystem this year.

Arm Physical AI Business Unit Products and Solutions vice president Suraj Gajendra said: “As vehicles become increasingly AI-defined, automakers and silicon partners need new ways to manage rising complexity without slowing innovation.

“With Arm Zena CSS available inside Siemens’ pre-integrated PAVE360 Automotive environment, partners can not only customise their solutions leveraging the unique flexibility of the Arm architecture but also validate and iterate much earlier in the development cycle, helping them get to market sooner.”

PAVE360 Automotive is currently available to selected customers.

Siemens plans wider commercial availability from February 2026 and is scheduled to demonstrate the technology at CES 2026.

News.Az