Siemens expects faster sales growth as it sharpens tech focus

Siemens expects faster sales growth over the next 12 months, driven by a stronger focus on software, AI, and factory automation, following its plan to reduce its stake in Siemens Healthineers.

The German industrial giant, which produces trains and industrial software, forecasts comparable sales to rise 6%-8% for the fiscal year ending September 2026. This comes after reporting 5% revenue growth for the year to September 2025, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Siemens plans to reduce its 67% stake in Healthineers to 37% or less, transferring shares to its own shareholders. CEO Roland Busch said the move will allow Siemens to concentrate on factory and building automation and train manufacturing, while Healthineers continues its focus on medical imaging and diagnostics.

Orders in Siemens’ Digital Industries division, covering factory software and machinery, surged 29% in Q4, rebounding from a 4% decline in Q2. Large contracts for electronic design automation and product lifecycle software supported this growth, helping companies manage every stage of a product’s lifecycle efficiently.

Siemens’ Q4 sales rose 6% on a comparable basis to €21.43 billion ($24.99 billion), in line with forecasts. Industrial profit grew 2% to €3.19 billion ($3.72 billion), slightly below the expected €3.32 billion. Siemens shares were 1.6% lower in premarket trading.

Busch highlighted Siemens’ ONE Tech Company programme, aimed at strengthening customer focus, accelerating innovation, and boosting profitable growth.

The Healthineers stake reduction requires shareholder approval from both companies and will not be deconsolidated immediately.

News.Az