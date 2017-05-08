Yandex metrika counter

Six buses to run different routes during 4th Islamic Solidarity Games

The buses No.33 and 52 will also run different routes.

From 6 to 23 May, the buses No.6, 8, 88, and 202 will run different routes during the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, Baku Transport Agency spokesperson Mais Aghayev told a press conference on Monday, APA reported.
 
“The public will be informed about the alternative routes for these buses,” he said.

