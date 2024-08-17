SOL technical analysis: What’s next for Solana in the market?
Solana (SOL) has recently experienced a sharp decline in value , leading to significant shifts in the market. The drop in price has been felt not only by asset holders but also in the derivatives market, where an increasing number of traders have begun betting on further declines in SOL's value.
Despite the negative sentiment among traders, technical analysis suggests the possibility of unexpected movements. Currently, SOL is trading around $139.37, near an important Fibonacci level of 0%. This level plays a key role in determining the future dynamics of the asset.
Analysis of the moving averages also confirms resistance at $149.29 and $153.87. These moving average values highlight the difficulty of an upward move, making them important markers for those watching for a potential market reversal.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently at 41.43, indicates weak momentum and proximity to the oversold zone, which could signal the continuation of the bearish trend. At the same time, the MACD indicator values remain negative, further confirming the downward trend.
The market situation suggests the need for close monitoring of key support and resistance levels. If the price decline continues, the first significant support level is at $128.88, corresponding to the 23.6% Fibonacci level. Should the price drop below this level, the next major barrier for a further decline would be $116.79 (50.0% Fibonacci).
However, if SOL finds support at its current level or around $128.88, and the RSI begins to rise, this could signal a potential recovery. In this scenario, key resistance levels would be $149.29 and $153.87, and breaking through these levels could pave the way for further growth up to $162.60 (61.8% Fibonacci). A full bullish reversal would require reaching the $185.51 level, which corresponds to the 100% Fibonacci level.
The reasons for Solana's price drop are not related to internal issues within the network but are instead due to broader market trends. Over the past few days, the market has seen massive sell-offs, leading to a significant decrease in capitalization. As a result, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum have also lost a significant portion of their value, inevitably impacting Solana's price as well.
Analysis of Solana's (SOL) funding rate on Coinglass shows a weakening of positive sentiment among market participants. Recent data indicates a decline in trading volume and a drop in the funding rate below zero to -0.0075%. This points to growing expectations of a price decline among traders and a decrease in the share of buyers in the market.
Solana stands at a crossroads in its market trends. Technical indicators point to a bearish trend, but the possibility of a reversal remains, especially if the price finds support at current levels. Future market movements will depend on SOL's ability to overcome key resistance levels and regain upward momentum, which could open up new growth opportunities.
