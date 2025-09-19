Solar eclipse 2025: September 21 partial eclipse to affect several countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final solar eclipse of 2025, a partial eclipse on September 21, is expected to have effects across multiple countries. Astrologers warn that the eclipse, occurring in Virgo, could trigger public unrest and anti-government protests in certain regions. Students studying abroad may also face challenges during this period. Here’s a look at how the eclipse could impact India and the world.

The eclipse coincides with Ashwin Amavasya and will be visible in parts of Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji. It will not be observable from India, so there will be no traditional “Sootak” (eclipse impurity) restrictions. However, the astrological positioning of the eclipse in Virgo, with the influence of retrograde Saturn, may lead to disturbances such as civil protests and social unrest in several countries, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Australia, a recent rally by some groups opposed to the increasing Indian diaspora raised tensions. Similar opposition by small groups could emerge elsewhere, though astrologers suggest these attempts may largely fail. The eclipse, according to Indian Standard Time, occurs as Ashwin Amavasya ends at 1:24 AM on September 22.

According to India’s independence horoscope (August 15, 1947, midnight, Delhi), the eclipse falls in the fifth house of the Virgo sign, which governs students, the stock market, tourism, cinema, and diplomacy. Retrograde Saturn’s influence suggests that Indian students studying abroad may face difficulties within three months of the eclipse, particularly in the US, Australia, and New Zealand.

Astrological charts for Australia (January 1, 1901, Melbourne) indicate an unfavorable Sun-Venus period until June 2026, while New Zealand’s chart (September 26, 1907, Wellington) shows more neutral effects due to Saturn’s favorable positioning.

Astrologers note that the eclipse may have wider effects on agriculture, education, writers, performers, and regions like Assam and Tripura. The entertainment industry could see controversies involving prominent figures. Crop yields, especially rice, may be lower than usual, and some negative reports could emerge from northeastern states.

The eclipse falls in the Uttarphalgunī Nakshatra, associated with the southern regions of India. Astrologers suggest it may increase the exposure of corruption cases in southern states. Additionally, the northeast monsoon could bring above-average rainfall in Tamil Nadu from late October through November.

The eclipse may be challenging for specific zodiac signs, particularly Virgo and related positions. Since the day also marks Pitru Amavasya, rituals honoring ancestors can be conducted as usual, without restrictions.

