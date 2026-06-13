Tanker struck east of Oman by unidentified projectile, says UKMTO

Tanker struck east of Oman by unidentified projectile, says UKMTO

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The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Saturday that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in its port bow off the coast of Oman.

UKMTO said the incident had occurred on Friday, 6 nautical miles east of Oman, News.Az reports, citing Al Arabiya.

The crew were reported safe and there was no reported environmental impact, while the tanker was continuing to its next port of call.

News.Az