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Tanker struck east of Oman by unidentified projectile, says UKMTO

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Tanker struck east of Oman by unidentified projectile, says UKMTO
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The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Saturday that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile in its port bow off the coast of Oman.

UKMTO said the incident had occurred on Friday, 6 nautical miles east of Oman, News.Az reports, citing Al Arabiya.

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The crew were reported safe and there was no reported environmental impact, while the tanker was continuing to its next port of call.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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