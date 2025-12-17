South African DJ Warras shot dead in Johannesburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

A prominent South African radio and club DJ has been shot dead in Johannesburg, the country’s largest city, in an incident that has shocked a nation already struggling with high crime rates.

Warrick Stock, known professionally as DJ Warras, was killed in the city centre on Tuesday afternoon, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

According to police, the 40-year-old media personality was approached by three suspects, one of whom opened fire before fleeing on foot.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made, authorities said.

Stock was a well-known figure in South Africa’s media scene, working as a radio and TV presenter as well as a podcaster.

Fred Kekana, a local police chief, said Stock was attacked outside Zambesi House near Carlton Centre.

Stock spent several hours at the building overseeing the installation of security systems at the premises, which had been controversially occupied by unknown people, reports the state-run SABC.

"It is alleged the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot," the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

