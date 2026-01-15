South Korea voices concern over Iran's unrest

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Korean government expressed "deep concern" on Thursday over the ongoing unrest in Iran, stating its opposition to the use of force against peaceful protests.

Up to 12,000 people are estimated to have been killed in the Iranian government's crackdown on protests sparked by economic problems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We are carefully watching the related developments with deep concern as numerous casualties have occurred and the regional political situation becomes unstable," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Our government opposes the use of any kind of force against peaceful protests and hopes to see a peaceful resolution to the situation," it said.

The ministry added that the government is monitoring the safety of South Korean nationals in Iran at all times and putting every effort into overseas nationals protection measures in case the local conditions further deteriorate.

