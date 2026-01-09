South Korea’s Lee to visit Japan for talks with Takaichi

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan next week to hold a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in her home prefecture of Nara, their governments announced Friday.

Lee’s two-day visit, starting next Tuesday in western Japan, comes at Takaichi’s invitation as part of reciprocal leader-level visits, often referred to as “shuttle diplomacy,” aimed at maintaining momentum in improving bilateral ties, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference in Tokyo that cooperation between Japan and South Korea, as well as trilateral collaboration involving their common ally, the United States, has become increasingly important in today’s strategic environment.

The Japanese government spokesman described Lee’s trip as an opportunity to develop Tokyo-Seoul relations “in a future-oriented and stable manner.”

Japan and South Korea have maintained positive relations in recent years after recovering from decades-long lows over wartime history and territorial disputes. Lee last visited Japan in August.

Kihara also noted that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will visit Japan for three days starting next Thursday, marking the first official in-person talks between the leaders since Takaichi became prime minister in October.

