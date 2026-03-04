Spain agrees to cooperate with US military attack on Iran: White House

“With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president’s message yesterday loud and clear,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“And it’s my understanding over the past several hours they’ve agreed to cooperate with the US military. And so I know that the US military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain.”

Trump on Tuesday said he was going to “cut off all trade with Spain” the day after Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said his country wouldn’t allow the US to use jointly operated bases in southern Spain in any strikes not covered by the UN charter.

There was no immediate comment from Spain.